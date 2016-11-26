Court orders registration of graft case against 12

more-in

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has directed the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case against 12 persons, including officials of the Ernakulam District Panchayat and Keezhmadu grama panchayat, over the alleged irregularities in resurfacing a 600-metre road near Keezhmadu.

Considering a petition filed by Khalid Mundappilly, Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P. Madhavan directed the VACB Deputy Superintendent in Ernakulam to register an FIR against 10 persons, including the executive engineer and the assistant executive engineer of the Ernakulam District Panchayat under Section 156 (3) of the Cr.PC and two contractors under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the petition, the accused had conspired to engage benami contractors and undertook the work without using the materials prescribed in the right quantity and obtained the allotted money. Following this, the court ordered a quick verification into the allegations and the VACB filed the same recommending no further action.

The petitioner, however, filed an objection to the VACB recommendation and considering it, the court observed that there were sufficient materials to suggest commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, breach of trust and forgery.

Eldhose Kunnappillil, former President of the Ernakulam District Panchayat and District Panchayat member Abdul Muthalib have also been named respondents in the petition.