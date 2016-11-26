Corporation to crack the whip on owners of unclean vacant plots

more-in

The health wing of the Kochi Corporation is all set to embark on a comprehensive mosquito eradication programme by implementing a slew of measures.

Health inspectors have been asked to take urgent steps to clear vacant plots with wild growth by issuing notices to plot owners based on the realisation that such plots with stagnant sewage or rain water and wild growth of vegetation are turning into a major health hazard.

This was one of the decisions taken at a brainstorming session convened by the health standing committee chairperson V.K. Minimol to discuss ways to intensify mosquito eradication ahead of the three-month period starting December when the mosquito problem turns especially acute.

Action would be taken under Sections 426, 427, 428, and 429 of the Kerala Municipality Act 1994 against owners of vacant plots who fail to clean the wild growth and ensure that plots are not turned into garbage dumping yards. Health officers have also been asked to collect a cess as per budget recommendations from such owners who fail to comply with the notice to clean their plots by December 10. Apart from issuing notice, they would be fined Rs. 500 and an additional Rs. 100 for each day of delay in cleaning their plot.

A study would be conducted through the Kottayam-based Vector Control Research Centre about the proliferation of mosquitoes.

Those who have outlets of septic tanks discharging contents into drains should remove them on their own. Stern action would be taken if detected by authorities. Those found guilty of carelessly dumping garbage into the open and in plastic carry bags would also invite similar action.

Steps would be taken to ensure that small drains within the city limits are not clogged, making them a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Campaigns would be convened to create awareness among the public about how water stored without lid and water collected in carelessly dumped articles turn into breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The meeting also reviewed the effectiveness of the existing mosquito eradication measures. It was observed that the State health department followed similar measures adopted by the Kochi Corporation. Concerted action would be taken in association with district vector control unit to intensify mosquito eradication.

Ashok Kumar, district malaria officer, said that a State-level team of the health department would conduct a study on mosquito eradication programmes in selected cities in the State.