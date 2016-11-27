Corporation’s girl-friendly initiative to focus on hygiene

more-in

Free sanitary napkins to be given to students in govt. schools

The girl-friendly initiative in government schools in the city is taking a hygienic turn with civic authorities planning to provide free sanitary napkins to students.

The education standing committee of the Kochi Corporation has earmarked Rs.27 lakh for providing napkins to girl students. “Incinerators will be installed on the campuses to dispose the napkins,” said committee chairperson Poornima Narayan.

The programme will be implemented in government schools attended by children from economically backward segments of society. “The campaign is aimed at introducing them to a hygienic lifestyle, which will go a long way in ensuring better health standards,” she said.

There are 14 government schools in the city with a combined strength of about 4,300 girls. The scheme will focus on students of high school and higher secondary divisions. Inputs from teachers will be sought on the number of napkins to be supplied. “One teacher will be made in charge of the programme in each school,” Ms. Narayan said.

Primary discussions were held with some government agencies for providing the napkins. “The scheme can be complete only with the installation of incinerators as the disposal of napkins is a major concern in cities,” she said.

The idea of vending machines, as tried elsewhere, was not considered for the city schools as its management and maintenance turned out to be a headache for schools. In some places, the vending machines conked out as metal lids of soft drink bottles were used in place of coins, she said.

The civic authorities also plan to form health and hygiene squads in all schools, with girls and teachers as members. Security cameras will be installed in some schools. The corporation is in the process of finalising the specifications for cameras, to be installed as part of the campaign to ensure the safety of students.