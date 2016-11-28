Container lorry workers withdraw strike

more-in

Parking facility to be ready by January 26

The Trade Union Coordination Committee, a combine of drivers and crew of container lorries serving the International Container Transshipment Terminal, has withdrawn its indefinite strike called from December 5 demanding proper parking facilities for the lorries and amenities for the crew.

The strike has been called off after the trade union leaders met District Collector Mohammed Y. Safirulla. They were assured that the parking facility would be ready on four acres under Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited by January 26. Until the parking yard is ready, the lorries will be allowed to be parked on the Vallarpadam island without toll.

The Cochin Port Trust has agreed to provide 10 acres in the Special Economic Zone on the island for the parking facility, said a press release here.

Additional District Magistrate C.K. Prakash, traffic manager of the Cochin Port Trust Jimmy George and trade union leaders Charles George and M. Jamalkunju were among those who participated in the meeting.

The parking facility for the container lorries has been a lingering issue since the ICTT was commissioned in February 2011. The problem had also been highlighted on account of frequent road accidents on the 17-km stretch of the National Highway between Vallarpadam and Kalamassery.

BPCL had been waiting for non objection certification from the district administration since September this year for developing the parking yard, that is now promised to be ready by January end.

The parking yard and related amenities will come up on five acres on lease from Cochin Port Trust situated opposite the ICTT.