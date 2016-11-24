Container lorry crew to strike work from Dec. 5

more-in

Strike call follows alleged failure of authorities to provide proper parking space at ICTT

KOCHI: Container lorry workers have issued a strike notice from December 5 reiterating their demand for provision of basic facilities and proper parking space for container carriers at the International Container Transshipment Terminal here.

P.S. Ashik, chairman of the Trade Union Coordination Committee, affiliated to 10 trade unions, said the workers’ demands were more than six years old. The demands were first raised in February 2011, he added.

“More than six years have passed, and the authorities, including the district administration, Cochin Port Trust and DP World that operates the container terminal, have washed their hands of the issues raised by lorry drivers, workers, and owners. This will be the last strike on the issue as the agitation will not be withdrawn until the demands are met,” Mr. Ashik said.

He added that the government had earlier promised that the facilities would be ready by September 4. The assurance came after the workers began a strike on July 20.

Mr. Ashik said the understanding was that four acres on the Vallarpadam Island would be developed to provide parking space for carriers. “It was promised that the parking space would also have amenities for drivers and workers. Till September 4, when a permanent facility was expected to be ready, it was promised that an alternative space would be provided within the terminal area for parking lorries,” he claimed, adding that neither of the two promised spaces was available now.

Meanwhile, admitting that they were being forced to go on strike at a crucial time of the year, the trade unions said they had no alternative.