Concern over misinterpretation of myths

Renowned historian K.N. Panikkar has expressed concerns over the misinterpretations of myths and legends in an attempt to narrow down national history into mere communal history.

In his presidential address at the second annual session of the Kerala History Congress that began at Union Christian College in Aluva on Tuesday, Prof. Panikkar said that history is being used to propagate the idea that India is a Hindu Rashtra, which negates the dynamics of Indian historical development and he hopes the deliberations in the Congress would contribute to the production and propagation of secular history, according to a release issued by the organisers. Noted historian Harbans Mukhia said that there is an immediate need to mark the emergence of a new era of a more liberal, secular and pluralistic history free from biases when ancient, medieval, modern categorisation becomes the last hiccup of the decaying Eurocentric concept of periodisation. He was speaking on the topic ‘Is periodisation a requisite for the study of history?’

Experts who spoke on the occasion stressed on the importance of local history as it affords the opportunity of total history with an interdisciplinary approach.

Two books - Developmental Modernity in Kerala: Narayana Guru by P. Chandramohan and Proceedings of First Annual Session of Kerala History Congress - published by DC Books were released in the inaugural session by Prof. Mukhia and Rajan Gurukkal, noted historian. Many visited the book exhibition ‘Past n Print’ in which organisations like Kerala State Archives Department, Kerala State Archaeology Department, Kerala Bhasha Institute, Oxford University Press, and Primus NBC-SPCS participated. The three-day conference hosted by UC College will conclude on Thursday.