Concern over delay in Kochi metro work

Even as a section of stakeholders are sceptical about the timely completion of work on Kochi Metro’s 12-km-long Aluva-Palarivattom corridor stretch by December, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to convene a meeting of the stakeholders here on December 11 to finalise a strategy to overcome the delays. Mr. Vijayan also holds the Metro Rail portfolio.

The meeting is expected to be attended by MLAs, officials of the DMRC, KMRL and the district administration, metro sources here said.

It comes in the wake of P.T. Thomas, MLA, sending a letter to Mr.Vijayan, seeking steps to speed up the work and to convene monthly review meetings.