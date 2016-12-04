City prepares for a green way forward

more-in

Councillors to take up dump site cleaning and beautification as part of Haritha Keralam campaign

KOCHI: One-day holiday for use of plastic carry bags and setting up of swap shops will mark the Haritha Keralam campaign to be launched in the city.

The drive coincides with the government’s call for a green initiative in the State.

Though the government has proposed as many as five programmes to be implemented in all local bodies, it may not fully work out in the city as there is not much time left for the preparatory job.

However, councillors of the Kochi Corporation have been asked to implement at least one programme in their respective divisions, said V.K. Minimol, chairperson of the health standing committee of the corporation.

Setting up swap shops in all divisions may not be possible. However, at least two or three divisions can jointly set up the shops where all reusable materials and equipment can be brought.

The government has said that the shops should function in all the 93 municipalities of the State at least once in a week. The programme aims at reusing products and materials.

Farming in grow bags

In Kochi Corporation, most councillors will be taking up dump site cleaning and beautification, besides promoting the holiday for the use of plastic carry bags. Interestingly, some councillors have offered to start vegetable farming in grow bags.

A few others have offered to supply seedlings for terrace farming. Some councillors have identified homes in their divisions where aerobic compost units can be set up. Awareness programmes on minimising the use of plastic will be conducted on Tuesday.

A special session of the Kochi Corporation Council has been scheduled for Monday to give finishing touches to the campaign.

“The civic administration has offered a cash incentive of Rs.5,000 for divisions that successfully implement the programme. The fund will be transferred to councillors who come up with photographs of the works implemented in their respective divisions,” Ms. Minimol said.