Christmas season brings no solace to small traders

Small and medium traders in the city mostly continue to face hard times in the wake of demonetisation, with Christmas shopping failing to gather momentum.

Salaam who runs a kiosk selling various products, including stationery and snacks, inside the Ernakulam boat jetty for the last 35 years could not think of another time when business was so badly hit.

“Business has dropped by a flat 50 per cent and shows no sign of recovery despite my shop being located inside the jetty identified as one of the important embarkation points for visitors bound for Biennale. Don’t be surprised if there are a few trader suicides if things don’t improve fast,” he said.

V.V. Praveen, district secretary of CITU-affiliated Ernakulam District Pettikkada Vandikkada Vyapari Association, said that demonetisation has further imperilled the lives of small-time traders whose businesses had already been hit with the mushrooming of shopping malls in the city.

P.A.M. Ibrahim, district president, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, attributed the cause of lukewarm sales this Christmas season to people’s reluctance to spend money as they seem to be saving it for unforeseen emergencies. “So, where they used to buy five items during Christmas in the past, they now settle for one or, worse still, skip it altogether,” he said.

It was the same unenthusiastic Christmas shopping that prompted the Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce and Broadway Shop Owners Association to join hands for a trade fest, Broadway Days, which was launched on Tuesday.

“This is a last ditch attempt to attract customers who are staying away from shops. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said Mohammed Sageer, general secretary, Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce.

Broadway was one of the trading centres in the city hit badly by demonetisation. With business on a free fall some traders even sent their employees home on leave and used to down shutters early before the Christmas season.