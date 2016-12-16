Child abduction rumours create panic in rural areas

more-in

After Kochi city, panic has now gripped the rural district following the reports of a child kidnapping group went viral on social media.

A section of people have begun reacting violently towards suspected child lifters. The police, being unable to contain the rumours, are now spending time and resources following up on the hoax reports.

Recently, a group of local residents assaulted an 18-year-old Assam native at Kodikuthumala near Aluva for allegedly luring a ten-year-old child by offering a toffee. On an alert by the child’s parents, a group of local residents later raided a migrant camp and apprehended the person. He was later handed over to the local police, which registered an abduction case.

“Preliminary enquiries found no evidence in the case though we remanded him to convince the locals. He had been brutally assaulted by the mob by the time we took him under custody,” said a top police officer, adding that the rumours were also causing problems to innocent migrant workers.

Further, these scary stories could leave the children confused and mistake any passing pedestrian or motorist for the member of the abduction racket, he pointed out. “Except for issuing warnings, the police are really unable to deal with the situation. Because the worst fear of any parent is the thought of their child getting kidnapped,” the official added.

According to him, at least six abduction bids — one each from Aluva, North Paravur, Kothamangalam and Koothattulam — have been reported from the region since the past 10 days. In all cases, the victims or witnesses stood up to their claims only till the police subjected them to a detailed interrogation.

People’s raids

Meanwhile, reports have emerged about these hoax messages giving rise to a group of social media activists who conducted ‘people’s raids’ in and around the Muvattupuzha town two days ago and rescued at least 11 persons including a two-and-a-half year old child. Though the group claims to have the support of the local police, the police are distancing itself from such social media movements.

“We have not supported their initiative, which could turn into social media vigilantism. The grounds on which these raids had taken place are completely unfounded and it is only up to the State police to take action against the culprits even if the reports are true,” said Biju Mon, Deputy Police Superintendent, Muvattupuzha.