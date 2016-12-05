Kochi

Chemotherapy begins at cancer centre

A 70-year-old woman was given chemotherapy following a surgical treatment for ovarian cancer, marking the beginning of the line of treatment at the Kochi Cancer Research Centre on Monday.

The centre will be using medicines provided by Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd for chemotherapy. Chemotherapy will be provided regularly after a medical oncologist joins the centre. Surgical and radiation oncologists have joined the centre, but a medical director is yet to take charge. A full-fledged laboratory is also awaited.

