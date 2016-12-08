Certified: Metro can cruise at 80 kmph

more-in

Kochi Metro has obtained the speed certificate from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) to operate coaches manufactured by Alstom Transport India Limited.

The RDSO issued the speed certificate for coaches that have air suspension and can cruise at the maximum speed of 80 kmph over Kochi Metro’s standard-gauge rail network, KMRL sources said. Altogether, six coaches have arrived here from the factory in Andhra Pradesh. “It is a matter of pride that the (speed) clearance in the 12-km-long Aluva-Palarivattom corridor has been obtained without any hitch. Credit goes to the team of engineers of KMRL and DMRC who worked together as a team,” said Elias George, managing director of KMRL.

Speaking to The Hindu, he reaffirmed that the corridor up to Palarivattom would be ready for commercial operations by April 2017. Another round of safety inspections would be done shortly on the 6-km-long Palarivattom-Maharaja’s College Ground corridor which was scheduled to be commissioned in July, he said.

The first train did its trial run in February. The RDSO inspections on speed trials were conducted between September 28 and October 8. This is one of the most important statutory approvals for commencing operations of the metro. The next significant step will be to obtain the approval of the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

KMRL will now submit the application to the CMRS for further inspection and clearance of the coaches by the coming week. The approval of the government of India to commence the metro’s commercial operations will be accorded based on the inspection and report of the CMRS, says a KMRL press release.

There are two types of approvals required from the CMRS – clearance of coaches and the verification clearance of the entire metro system. The inspection of all systems of the metro has to be conducted just before the start of commercial operations, after completing the work on stations and other related work. The inspecting officials will also examine if all safety and security norms have been followed and maintained.