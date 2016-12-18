Cash crunch hits Mollywood

more-in

Post-demonetisation woes continue to plague the Malayalam film industry more than a month after the Centre decided to scrap Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes.

Shortage of Rs.100 notes and the newly-printed Rs.500 notes has derailed production work of several movies progressing in tinsel town. A senior production controller said shooting had slowed down in many sets after workers started demanding their daily wages. “Close to Rs.4 lakh is required daily for managing a production. Of this, a few transactions can be done through cheques while cash is required for a majority of the other requirements, including payment of wages to workers in various departments,” he said.

The cap on withdrawals from banks and ATMs had forced the production team to either defer payment or request workers to manage with the money available with controllers. A senior art director admitted that he had to cancel the shoot as the producer could not make payments for purchasing various materials.

“I needed about Rs.1 lakh the other day, but the producer could advance only Rs.25,000 in view of the shortage of currency notes. The situation may turn worse in the coming days, if the banks are not lifting the cap on withdrawals,” he said.

Production controllers pointed out that payment of salaries for junior artistes had also taken a hit following the currency crisis. “Most of them are paid about Rs.1,000 and above based on their role on a daily basis. We have no other option, but to postpone the payments. The junior artistes will not complain much, fearing that they may lose chances of appearing in another film,” they said.

Even though collections at the ticket counters have started picking up, the problems being faced by producers have not been solved. Theatres are still scrambling for smaller denomination notes. Multiplexes are yet to feel the heat as most viewers buy tickets online.

G. Krishnakumar