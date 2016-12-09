Cargo growth ICTT, Kochi port points to better days ahead

more-in

KOCHI: A significant rise in cargo throughput at the International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) and the Kochi port of late has given rise to considerable optimism. The financial year is now expected to end on a positive note despite the demonetisation of high-value currency notes in November had appeared to have slowed down business generated through local cargo like plywood, seafood, and coir products.

Port Trust sources said the facility had handled a total of 16073029 tonnes of cargo in the current financial year. This is a growth of 10 per cent, they said, adding that the trend had been visible since the early months of 2016. During the same period in 2015-16, the port had handled 14660353 tonnes of cargo.

Sources also said cargo throughput at ICTT had registered 20 per cent growth in the current financial year. Figures showed that the terminal had handled 43,245 TEUs during November this year compared to 33,943 TEUs in the same month in 2015.

‘Appoint Chairman’

Meanwhile, Kochi Port Employees’ Organisation, CITU, has said the Port Trust required a Chairman immediately to manage its affairs, and that any delay would not be in the interest of the establishment.

Other trade union sources claimed that the process of appointing a new Chairman was at an advanced stage and felt that the new official would be appointed soon.

It has been close to seven months since Paul Anthony stepped down as Port Trust Chairman after completing a five-year term. Union sources said the port needed to address issues such as handling of a new concession agreement with Hindustan Ports Private Limited. At the same time, they said the port’s financial health continued to be poor.

A.V Ramana, Deputy Chairman, has been in charge of the port’s affairs since August this year.