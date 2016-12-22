Campus graffiti: KSU demands action against SFI leaders

more-in

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) took out a march to Maharaja’s College on Thursday demanding stern action against the Students Federation of India (SFI) leadership for allegedly drawing graffiti on the campus with alleged communal overtones.

Tension prevailed for a while when a confrontation between KSU and SFI activists loomed large on the campus.

Speaking after inaugurating the march, District Congress Committee general secretary M.R. Abhilash said: “the SFI’s approach is unsurprising as it is the youth outfit of the CPI(M), which had always adopted the double standards of promoting communalism on one side and acting as the guardian angels of secularism on the other side.”

KSU district president Tito Antony presided. Later, a release issued by the KSU said campuses that were meant to hone creativity would not be allowed to be exploited for hurting religious sentiments in the name of freedom of expression.

The release said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should firmly deal with the SFI leaders who allegedly used the campus walls to hurt religious sentiments.