Cage farmed fish harvested at Pizhala

The harvesting of fish grown at Pizhala, off Kochi, as part of a cage-culture project technically spearheaded by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), took place on Thursday.

The fish farmers, including women’s groups in the island, were able to come up with a rich harvest of pearl spot, sea bass and tilapia, said a CMFRI release. Around 100 farmers took part in the project, which started seven months ago with the stocking of fish seeds in cages. The harvest yielded sea bass with an average weight of 3.5 kg and pearl spot with 250 gm.

The mariculture division of the CMFRI provided training and technical guidance to the farmers during the various stages of the farming from the stocking period to the harvest.

Cage farming proved cheaper and economically viable, said Dr A. Gopalakrishnan, Director of CMFRI. “An amount of only Rs.100 is required to produce a kilogram of pearl spot by using the cage farming method. But the farmer will get Rs. 500 to Rs. 600 for a kg of live pearl spot farmed in cages”, he said. The cage farming method developed by the institute was being widely adopted by fish farmers across the country. Eco-friendly practices were being promoted.

S. Sarma MLA, who inaugurated the harvest, said the area surrounded by water bodies was ideal for cage farming.