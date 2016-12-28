CMFRI initiative to curb greenhouse gas emissions

more-in

KOCHI: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kochi, has proposed to organise awareness programmes on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and expansion of open sea cage farming as part of the strategies to handle the impact of climate change on coastal fisheries and aquaculture sector in India.

The proposal was part of the recommendations made in the Country Status Report on the impact of climate change in the sector. The report was presented at a meeting of the representatives of SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC).

The recommendations were made by a team led by CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan.

P.U. Zacharia, Project Coordinator of the National Innovations on Climate Resilient Aquaculture, and Grinson George, senior scientist at the institute, are the other members of the team.

The team also proposed the introduction of saline, temperature-tolerant, and fast-growing fish species for coastal aquaculture, establishment of a fish sanctuary for improvement of natural stocks, setting up a common gene bank for vulnerable species, and development of alternate energy and fuel sources for inland and marine capture fisheries.