CBI files charge sheet against TN native

more-in

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet in a case in which a person posing as an official of the Railway Land Development Authority duped a Thrissur native of Rs.1.05 crore.

The charge sheet, filed before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, has named Rajeev Menon, 46, a native of Arcot in Tamil Nadu as the accused.

As per the charge sheet, the accused, posing as the project director of the Authority, had approached the Thrissur native, P.V Muhammad, and collected the amount by offering to lease out 1.95 acres of land on the Kozhikode Railway Station premises. The accused had also signed an agreement with the complainant in this regard and collected Rs.10.75 lakh and Rs.95 lakh in two instalments.

The fraud came to light when the victim directly approached the Authority. Soon, a police case was filed. The case was later handed over to the CBI.

During investigation, the CBI found out that Rajeev Menon had carried out similar frauds at various other locations. Further, the accused had forged documents in the name of the Joint Manager of the Railway Land Development Authority.