Bamboo Fest turns a big draw

The 450-sq.ft. bamboo hut a major attraction at the fair

KOCHI: From sturdy Christmas stars to ‘paayasam’ made from bamboo seeds, the ongoing Bamboo Fest 2016, organised by the State Industries Department, has something for every curious visitor.

While a young boy tries out bamboo flutes, a home-maker seeks tips on preparing paayasam using bamboo seeds. There is heavy rush at counters selling eatables prepared of bamboo seed. Bamboo shoot pickle too is being tried out by one and all.

The large collection of fine furniture made of bamboo and cane; items for interior decoration; art work as well as traditional ‘puttu’-makers are being sought after at the expo. Dry flower arrangements from Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya and artefacts from Sikkim also attract visitors.

Though currency crunch appears to have had its impact on the current edition of Bamboo Fest, an exhibitor said Saturday and Sunday had witnessed brisk business. With banks not supplying enough card-swiping machines, exhibitors are purely relying on cash payment, he added.

A major attraction at the 13th edition of the fest is a bamboo hut put up by the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation. The 450-sq.ft. structure is kept at the entrance to the exhibition hall. The multi-storey bamboo hut is a typical example of environment-friendly construction.

Bamboo (flattened bamboo, bamboo stilts and boards) and coir ropes alone were used for making the structure. A hut of similar size can be constructed in 30 days at a approximate cost of Rs.1,350 per square foot.

The annual event is aimed at familiarising the public with the diverse uses of bamboo and to provide artisans an opportunity to enter the market in a big way. The exhibition at Marine Drive is on till December 6.