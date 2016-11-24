Archbishop designate arrives to a warm welcome

more-in

Pope Francis likely to visit India next year, says Dr. Joseph Kalathiparambil

KOCHI: Varappuzha Archbishop designate Joseph Kalathiparambil, who returned from Rome on Thursday, was accorded a warm reception by the archdiocesan clergy and laity led by Archbishop Francis Kallarakal.

The Archbishop designate told reporters that Pope Francis had expressed desire to visit India, and that the Pontiff might visit the country next year. A statement issued by the Varappuza Archdiocese quoted the Archbishop designate as saying that he had visited the Pope in Rome.

Dr. Kalathiparambil arrived at the Archbishop’s house around 9.30 a.m. from the Cochin International Airport, where a large gathering welcomed him. In Rome, he had laid down office as secretary to the Pontifical Council for the Pastoral Care of Migrants and Itinerants.

Dr. Kallarakal and Dr. Kalathiparambil spent a few minutes in prayer at the chapel at the Archbishop’s house. The Archbishop designate also offered prayers at the tombs of his predecessors.

Among those who received the Archbishop designate at the airport were Mayor Soumini Jain; MLAs Hibi Eden, Anwar Saddat, and P.T. Thomas; Ernakulam district panchayat vice-president Abdul Muthalib, and Latin Catholic community spokesman Shaji George, the press release added.

The new Archbishop will assume office on December 18 at a ceremony to be held at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help at Vallarpadam. Dr. Kalathiparambil was named Archbishop by Pope Francis in October after Archbishop Kallarakal announced his decision to step down.