Aquatic weed control programme launched

KOCHI: The ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ernakulam, has launched a programme to control aquatic weed using grass carps as part of efforts to conserve local fresh water resources.

A statement issued by KVK said a large number of fresh water sources remained unusable owing to excess weed growth. There are around 140 species of aquatic weeds in water bodies and among them, salvinia, hydrill, and pistia are the most destructive. However, the use of weedicides kills fish, besides polluting water sources.

The use of grass carps to control weed growth was launched at the Perunninakkulam Shiva Temple pond near Thripunithura. The pond is spread over 1.2 acres. Grass carp fish fingerlings were released at a function held on Tuesday. The programme was inaugurated by A. Gopalakrishnan, Director, ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute. KVK head Shinoj Subramannian and senior scientist Vikas P.A. were present.