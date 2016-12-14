Antony, aide surrender before police

more-in

After evading police custody for about one-and-a-half months, two suspended Congress leaders, including the vice chairman of Maradu municipality, accused of abducting and assaulting an INTUC worker from Nettoor, surrendered before the investigating officer here on Tuesday.

The two accused, Antony Asanparambil, 46, and Jinson Peter, 44, the first and second accused in the case respectively, surrendered before the police officer after the High Court dismissed their anticipatory bail plea. The accused confessed to staying at various hideouts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Before the arrest, Antony told reporters that the case was part of an attempt to sabotage the UDF rule in Maradu. “We never absconded. We kept ourselves away from public attention as our pleas were pending before courts,” he said.