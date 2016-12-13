Another online sex racket busted in Kochi

more-in

Yet another case of online soliciting has emerged from Kochi with the city police busting a prostitution racket, which operated through a free classifieds website to draw clients, and arrested three persons.

The arrested have been identified as Dinu Thomas, 25, of Kadavanthra, Gireesh Kumar, 18, of Kasaragod, and Ashwin.R. Shenoy, 28, of Aluva. The accused drew clients by giving advertisements on the website, offering young women for dating.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a rented house in Palarivattom where the racket operated. During interrogation, the accused said more persons were involved in the racket. They used to charge exorbitant amounts from the clients.

A search is on to trace the other members in the racket.

The classifieds website used by the online sex racket is a worldwide online web portal with presence in over 50 countries.