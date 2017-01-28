All new T3 terminal is at once traditional and global

more-in

KOCHI: Flyers using the new international terminal at the Cochin international Airport will get a feel of the Thrissur Pooram.

The interiors of T-3 will reflect the cultural heritage and architecture of Kerala. As passengers enter the departure area, they will be greeted by 15 real-size fibre caparisoned elephants along with mahouts. The overall architecture is traditional in style, with a festival ambience reflected on various floors.

The new terminal has world-class retail facilities, snack bars, sprawling food court on the ground level, 20 retail shops, spa, and lounge bar in the departure area. The first class/business class is spread over 20,000 sq.ft. The duty free shop, located over 3,500 sq.m., is expected to provide a global shopping experience.

T-3 has a solar car park with charging facility for electric cars and shaded car parking facility for 1,400 cars. The newly-constructed flyover is nearly 725 metres long, while the four lane road stretches up to 4.2 km.