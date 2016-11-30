Abduction case: police term arrest essential

more-in

The police on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the arrest of Sheela Thomas in the case pertaining to the alleged abduction and intimidation of a Kochi-based businessman was essential. While former CPI(M) Kalamassery area secretary Zakir Hussain is the first accused in the case, Sheela is the fourth accused.

In a statement filed in response to an anticipatory bail plea by Sheela Thomas, Shihabudeen S., Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kochi, said the petitioner was involved in a criminal conspiracy with the other accused in the case. Zakir Hussain had surrendered before the investigation officer on October 17. He is now in judicial custody. The investigation into the case is yet to be completed.

The police contended that the petitioner had been absconding. “The arrest of the petitioner was necessary to prevent her from committing further offences. If she is released on bail, she may influence and threaten witnesses, thereby hindering proper investigation into the case,” they added.