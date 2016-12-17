AAP accuses Modi of ditching poor to favour rich

more-in

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti on Friday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order auditing of political leaders and parties if he really wanted to unearth black money.

Alleging that the demonetisation of high value currency notes was the biggest scam, worth over Rs.8 lakh crore, that India had seen, Mr. Bharti – AAP’s MLA in Delhi and former minister – said the move had only helped crony capitalists and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as it devastated the rural economy and brought ordinary people to their knees.

The intent, it appeared now, was to treat the ordinary people as hoarders of black money and get it back to the banks so that the non-performing loans worth over Rs.8 lakh crore granted to crony capitalists could be waived. They had already written off a sizeable chunk of it and the remaining would be waived soon. “If it just means that the non-performing loans have only been transferred into a different account, as the Finance Minister has claimed, why can’t they do the same for the loans granted to farmers as well?” he asked.

Mr. Bharti also accused the Congress of not taking on the Modi government on demonetisation, but actually trying to strike a deal with it. “When Rahul Gandhi claims to have personal information against Mr. Modi, he’s only trying to strike a deal to get the Augusta Westland chopper deal case dropped as quid pro quo for not coming out with the ‘evidence’ against Mr. Modi,” he alleged.

It was for this reason that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by the Congress did not act against Mr. Modi, who was Gujarat Chief Minister, when evidence emerged about some corporate groups making payments to an entity identified in documents as ‘Guj CM’, he said.

Mr. Bharti said the CPI(M) and the BJP were both fascists in Kerala, as both remained violent and would not take political opposition with humility.

He asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to see if SFI activists allegedly beating up AAP volunteers outside a campus wasn’t akin to Mr. Vijayan being stopped by RSS workers in Madhya Pradesh.

Food and Environment Minister of Delhi Imran Hussain criticised the Kerala government for not submitting the priority list to the Centre for availing of PDS rice under the National Food Security Act.

Mr. Bharti said the AAP had launched a nation-wide campaign to sensitise people to the seriousness of the damage demonetisation had done to the economy. There would be unrest after December 30, he warned. He remained largely evasive when asked about the AAP’s stance on the Supreme Court’s order on mandatory rendering of the national anthem at cinema halls. He said the courts were only trying to fill the void created by lack of administrative reforms under the UPA and the National Democratic Alliance governments.