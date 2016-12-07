AAP, SFI members clash at Maharaja’s

more-in

Workers of the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were admitted to the General Hospital here on Wednesday after they were involved in a clash with members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Ernakulam Maharaja’s College.

The police said that the clash occurred after the SFI activists opposed the distribution of notices inviting the students to join the AAP’s youth wing. The incident occurred outside the campus. Vimal V., sub inspector, central police station, said that three members each, affiliated to the SFI and AAP, were admitted to the General Hospital. A case has been registered.

The State unit of the AAP condemned the incident and asked the police to take action against the SFI activists. It said members of the party’s youth wing had sustained injuries in the attack. The incident exposed the double face of the SFI, it said.

The AAP said the SFI was pursuing at the Maharaja’s the same fascist policies as was being done by the Sangh Parivar in higher institutions such as the JNU . The organisation should stop this style of functioning as it would curtail the fight for democratic rights. The AAP would organise demonstrations in various parts of the city as a mark of protest against the attack, it said.

Members of the SFI’s unit at Maharaja’s alleged that the AAP workers had entered the campus to distribute certain pamphlets. “We had always opposed political parties holding campaigns inside the campus,” the said and accused the AAP workers of having misbehaved with a few girl students on the campus. The AAP has denied it, stating that the SFI was trying to cover its track by raising baseless allegations.