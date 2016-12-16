A terrifying experience, says Sayanora

more-in

KOCHI: Malayalam playback singer Sayanora on Friday alleged that a group of autorickshaw drivers had tried to stop her from hiring a Uber cab from the Ernakulam Town railway station.

In a Facebook video, Sayanora said the incident happened after she reached the station from Kannur by Malabar Express around 3.30 a.m on Friday.

Maintaining that she had opted for a Uber cab to travel to Panampilly Nagar as taxi drivers charged exorbitant rates, Ms. Sayanora said a group of autorickshaw drivers blocked the cab and shouted at the driver, besides asking her to come out of the vehicle. They even opened the door and threatened the driver, she said.

The singer termed the experience “terrifying” while pointing out that she had refused to come out of the cab and shouted, forcing the group to refrain from further altercation with the Uber driver. Ms. Sayanora also recalled the recent experience of a lady passenger who was allegedly attacked by some autorickshaw drivers at the Ernakulam South railway station for hiring a cab.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against three autorickshaw drivers at the Ernakulam North police station after Ms. Sayanora lodged a complaint with Inspector General (Ernakulam Range) S. Sreejith. The police said the case had been registered under Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), Section 294(B) use of obscene words, Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) against the accused,” the police said.

Meanwhile, railway officials clarified that there was no ban on cab aggregators from entering the railway station premises.