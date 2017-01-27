A project for women that never took off

more-in

KOCHI: When the first lot of trained women was inducted as conductors in private buses, it was expected to herald a new work culture in a sector that is notorious for the rude and abrasive behaviour of its workforce.

Hardly six months later, that hope lies in tatters, with majority of the first lot of 90 trained women conductors enlisted through Kudumbasree opting out.

While Kudumbasree maintains that 26 out of the 90 are still on the job, a woman conductor, who quit owing to “discriminatory pay” between women and men crew, vouches that all except one has left the field.

“I worked for ₹300 a day for the initial three months, and after persistent demands, it was increased to ₹500. Then I was told that there would be no more wage hike despite putting in over 12 hours a day even as men were paid ₹800 to ₹900. So, I left after five months,” she said on condition of anonymity.

M.B. Satyan, president, Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation, attributed the fading charm of the profession to the difficult timing and issues at the workplace.

“Unlike KSRTC bus stations, none of the private bus stands in the district has comfort stations for women conductors, making life difficult for them. Often work starts as early as 5 a.m. and goes on till 9 p.m. which implies that only a few who live along the route of the services are able to manage it,” he said.

Mr. Satyan was among the bus owners who had supported the venture, hoping that it would put an end to recurring skirmishes between bus crew and passengers. He said there were bus owners who were even willing to enlist women drivers.

Women are put through paces by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD), and those who successfully complete training are given conductor badges. However, Kudumbasree confirmed that the training remained suspended and was unlikely to be resumed unless there was a revival.

“The MVD on its part pointed out that it had done its job by offering training and issuing badges. Now, it is for women to come forward, and that calls for a change in social attitude,” said P.H. Sadik Ali, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer.

“Also, the presence of women would not have been encouraged by the predominantly male crew in buses,” he observed.