A narrative of thousand years of Thripunithura

more-in

An attempt to conjure up the history of Thripunithura over the past 1,000 years from a series of invaluable documents. That sums up Thripunithura Vijnanam, the latest book by K.T. Ravi Varma.

Former Kerala Kalamandalam Vice Chancellor K.G. Poulose will release the book, published by Saikatham Books, at a function to be held at Kalikotta Palace at Thripunithura on Saturday. Former Kerala Sahitya Akademi Secretary R. Gopalakrishnan will receive the copy, while Centre for Heritage Studies Director Sankarankutty Nair will preside over the function.

According to Ravi Varma, the famed Poornathrayeesa Temple was built in the 10th century of the Christian era, while the Karingachira cathedral was constructed in 722 AD. The book also explains how the Poornathrayeesa Temple was reconstructed in 1270 after it was destroyed in an attack.

According to Dr. Varma, Thripunithura became the royal seat of the Kochi kingdom in the 18th century. He goes on to describe the Kuru Swaroopam that existed in the 17th century and how the Poornathrayeesa Temple and the Swaroopam were merged with the royal family when the kingdom was established there.

The book also details the famed ‘Athachamayam’ and the active involvement of Karingachira Kathanar, Nettoor Thangal, and Chembil Arayan in the festival.

Dr. Varma, a former professor of Zoology at SIES College, Mumbai, has to his credit, four books and two translations.