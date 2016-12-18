A life interlinked with Kerala history

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Mammootty at a reception accorded to critic and writer M.K. Sanoo in the city on Saturday.

The world would have been less bright without Sanoo master, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

There’d be so many people aged 90 years, but very few lived a meaningful life, with a sense of purpose. It was this trait, of living a life to enrich society, that sets Sanoo master apart, said Mr. Vijayan, after inaugurating a reception accorded to critic and writer M.K. Sanoo, who turned 90 in October this year, at an event organised by the T.K. Ramakrishnan Cultural Centre and the Progressive Art and Literature Movement here on Saturday.

As he expanded the horizons of his thought by reading up on world literature and thought, Sanoo master took the lead in enlightening our society. Had he not been there, our socio-cultural awareness would have remained poor, said Mr. Vijayan.

He said Sanoo master’s was a personality without parallel and a life that was so interlinked with the history of Kerala.

CPI(M) district secretary P. Rajeev, who presided over the function, said Sanoo master always maintained a rare humanity.

Actor Mammootty recalled his student days at Maharaja’s College when Sanoo master introduced them to some fine pieces of world theatre and personalities such as Ibsen, Pirandello, Pasternak and Baudelaire. “There was no need to seek clarifications, as his class would have covered everything succinctly and comprehensively. It’s not a personality who is turning ninety. It’s the age of the times we live in, that of the knowledge he’s disseminated and the age of our society,” said Mr. Mammootty.

Mr. Vijayan released the latest book by Sanoo master, Duranda natakam: Ajayyathayude Amara geetham, by handing over the first copy to Mr. Mammootty.

Power outage

The reception accorded to Sanoo master turned a bit awry, with power outage disrupting the event for almost half an hour. Mr. Vijayan, Mr. Mammootty, M. Swaraj, MLA, and other dignitaries sat on stage waiting for the conked off generator to be brought back in operation after the sound system malfunctioned and lights blacked out when Mr. Rajeev was delivering the presidential address.

The stage continued to be poorly lit after the programme resumed half an hour later.