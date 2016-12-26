A challenging time in store for new GCDA chief

more-in

KOCHI: A slew of challenges from controversial and unviable projects to long-pending ones are in store for C.N. Mohanan who took charge as Chairman of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Monday, more than six months after his predecessor N. Venugopal stepped down.

The cage fish farming project of the GCDA at Mundamveli, which is in the eye of a storm on account of the possible ecological damage it may cause will be a tricky affair to deal with.

Incidentally, Right to Information documents revealed the destruction of mangroves for the project, though Mr. Venugopal had denied it.

The project also reached the High Court where a Division Bench directed the GCDA to verify whether the land at Mundamveli had been included in the data bank of wetlands and paddy lands before going ahead with the project. It was also directed that if it had not been included in the data bank, construction work on the property should be carried out only with the sanction of the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA).

A technical committee constituted by the KCZMA based on the interim order had found that the GCDA had not applied for Coastal Regulation Zone clearance. The committee also highlighted negligence on the part of the district administration and the local body in protecting the fragile ecosystem.

The new general council will also have to take a call on the laser show that was launched with much fanfare at an estimated cost of around ₹3.50 crore but has been a failure as cited by the audit report.

It was found that the project, which was expected to earn around Rs.50,000 a day, did not even earn enough to cover daily expenses. There were even days when the show was cancelled owing to poor audience turnout.

There were projects that were either shelved or simply remained on paper. The rather long list includes Skywalk at Menaka; helium balloon at Marine Drive; cable car; ring road; underground convention centre at Kaloor; tunnel marine aquarium at Marine Drive; 1-km circular mini train at KINCO jetty at Marine Drive; indoor stadium and sports complex at Mundamveli; shopping-cum-residential apartment complex at Kadavanthra; dolphin park and cable car service; shopping mall at Manapattiparambu on BOT basis, and multi-level parking facility at Marine Drive.