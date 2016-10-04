The Panangad police on Monday arrested four bus employees on charge of assaulting the driver of an autorickshaw.

The arrested have been identified as Sajan, Shibin, Asharaf and Hareesh. The incident took place in the morning when the auto driver, identified as Shyam, was proceeding towards Thripunithura from Panagad along with his family.

He picked a quarrel with the bus employees after the speeding bus hit the rear of his vehicle.

On an alert by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and arrested the bus employees.

Shyam was later admitted to the Thripunithura taluk hospital.