In yet another drive against stray dogs, about 24 animals were killed in Chengamanad near Angamaly on Monday.

The Nedumbassery police arrested Jose Maveli, leader of the Stray Dog Eradication Group, in connection with the incident later in the day.

The police said that the mass culling was launched reportedly after about 18 representatives from the panchayat administration, including its president, approached Mr. Maveli. Following this, the group conducted a culling operation in the wee hours of Monday.

According to officials, the group killed 24 dogs by 3 a.m. on Monday. A case has been registered against Mr. Maveli and others under Sections of the IPC, the Kerala Police Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The police later traced the location where the dogs were buried, exhumed the carcasses and conducted their post-mortem.

The arrest of Mr. Maveli was recorded around 6 p.m. He was later produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate.