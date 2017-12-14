21 more fishermen return to Kochi

Fishermen, who landed in Kochi from Lakshadweep on December 10, 2017, at the General Hospital in the city. 21 more fishermen returned to Kochi on December 14, 2017. | Photo Credit: Spl

As many as 21 fishermen returned to Kochi on Thursday, taking the number of those who have returned post-Cyclone Ockhi to 2,548. A total of 128 fishers had returned on 12 boats on Wednesday.

Sources said none of the fishermen who had returned on Thursday was caught in the cyclone.

Two more vessels incognito

Meanwhile, two more fishing boats that had remained untraced returned on Thursday, bringing down the number of untraced boats to 14.

The total number of boats that reached Kochi went up to 234 by Thursday.

The Fisheries Department had on Wednesday said there were 16 untraced boats.

No bodies were traced off the Kochi and Alappuzha coasts on Thursday.