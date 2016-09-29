Statewide Responsible Tourism networking planned; potential sites to be identified

The Responsible Tourism (RT) initiative of the Kerala Tourism Department aims at adding another 150 destinations to its kitty as part of its larger goal of Statewide RT networking to further broadbase the initiative.

Tourism resource mapping to identify potential destinations is under way at the local body-level to draw up resource directories.

As many as 35 resource directories have already been compiled as part of the initiative. Another 50 will be added by the time the directories are released in December, RT Cell State Coordinator K. Rupeshkumar said.

“The aim is micro-level tourism resource mapping with community participation. The future of tourism lies in promoting experience tourism, and we want to identify all aspects of life from livelihood to agricultural practices and package them into integrated tourism products,” Mr. Rupeshkumar added.

The resource directories will be integrated into the virtual world, thus making it ubiquitous. The proposed RT networking is aimed at taking RT beyond existing destinations and making it a pan-Kerala initiative.

Moreover, efforts are on to bring about an RT classification covering all tourism aspects ranging from tour operators to house boat operators. All future allocation of tourism subsidies will be based on the said classification.

Deploying a pool of trained chauffers-cum-drivers as part of the RT initiative is also under consideration. Educated members of beneficiary communities will also be trained as part of the endeavour.

Often tourists are at the mercy of drivers and guides who often dictate tour plans to them. The new initiative is aimed at bringing about a change in this scenario wherein the feedback of tourists will be of paramount importance, Mr. Rupeshkumar said. The existing drivers will not be left out, and they will have the option to undergo a week-long training programme to be co-opted into the pool of chauffeurs-cum-drivers.

Meanwhile, the forthcoming tourism season will witness the introduction of bicycle tour as part of the village life experience of RT at Kumarakom. Tourists will have the option of undertaking a three-hour bicycle ride ahead of the boat journey as part of the package.