1,400 bank accounts in two days

Account opening facility offered by BPCL available till Saturday

KOCHI: Around 1,400 bank accounts have been opened over the last two days by workers, most of them from outside the State, engaged at the Integrated Refinery Expansion Project site of BPCL’s Kochi refinery.

The bank account opening campaign, initiated by BPCL, involved most banks. Around 25 nationalised and scheduled banks participated in the campaign. The facility is available till Saturday, December 3, owing to the rush of contract employees.

Up to 14,000 workers are engaged at the IREP project site a day, and most of them have already opened bank accounts, sources said.

Cochin Port

A camp will be organised at the conference hall in the old DLD building, near the office of the Kerala Headload Workers Welfare Board, Willingdon Island, on December 2 from 10 a.m. for facilitating opening of bank account by employees of various establishments in the Cochin Port area and those engaged by contractors. Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) has requested contractors and employers in the port area to send their employees to attend the camp along with two passport size photographs and a copy of identity proof.