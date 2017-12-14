Kochi

10 flights diverted due to heavy fog

They return to Kochi by 12.12 p.m.

Heavy fog forced the diversion of as many as 10 flights from the international airport at Nedumbassery on Thursday morning. The services included Indigo flights from Sharjah and Doha, which were diverted to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram respectively in the early hours of Thursday. Another Indigo flight from Hyderabad, which was scheduled to land in Kochi at 8.24 a.m., was diverted to Coimbatore.

An Air India flight from Thiruvananthapuram was sent back, while another flight from Jiddah was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram. These flights were to land in Kochi at 7.15 a.m. An Air Asia flight from Bangalore, scheduled to land in Kochi at 8.05 a.m., was sent back, and a Jet Airways flight from Chennai was diverted to Coimbatore.

A Go Air flight from Mumbai, scheduled to land in Kochi at 8.34 a.m., was diverted to Bangalore, while an Oman Airways flight from Muscat was diverted to Kozhikode. An Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Coimbatore.

All the diverted flights finally returned to Kochi by 12.12 p.m., airport sources said.

