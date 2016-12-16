10% dividend for dairy cooperatives from union

more-in

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) has declared a 10 per cent dividend for dairy cooperatives and maximum permitted bonus from the Union’s gross profit of Rs.2.32 crore for the financial year 2015-16. A statement issued by the ERCMPU said the Union achieved the results against heavy odds.

The dividend distribution will formally be inaugurated by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at at a function scheduled for 10 a.m on Saturday at the Ernakulam Town Hall. Mayor Soumini Jain and Dairy Development Department director Georgekutty Jacob will distribute various awards. A convention of investors in dairy development is also being organised as part of the day’s programmes.

The ERCMPU will implement programmes worth Rs.80 crore during the current financial year. The total turnover this year is expected to be Rs.560 crore.

Part of the programmes this year is expansion of dairy storage capacity in Ernakulam, Idukki and Thissur. The storage capacity in Ernakulam has been increased to 3.5 lakh litres per day; the capacity in Idukki and Thrissur has been raised to one lakh litres per day. Kottayam will soon have the increased capcity of 75,000 litres per day.

The capacity for value-added prodcuts at the Edappally plant has been increased. It can now produce 12,000 litres of ice-cream per day. The Union has also decided to provide Rs.2 per litre incentive to farmers in view of the increased cost of milk production.