The Ernakulam rural police have arrested a Mangalore native on the charge of harbouring the accused in the Kalady Sanal murder case.

The arrested, Raghunath, 44, is the son of Sannappa of Kulasekhara, Mangalore. Raghunath, an accused in several criminal cases, was on the goonda list of the Karnataka police, and he had allegedly harboured the other four accused — Ratheesh, Eldho, Grindesh and Tony — in the case.

A joint team of police from Ernakulam Rural and Suratkal had arrested the four from Raghunath’s house in Kodikara, Suratkal, where they had been hiding.

It was on September 26 Sanal was hacked to death in public view.

