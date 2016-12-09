‘Pa Pa’ helping hand is here again

more-in

KOCHI: Hundreds of meritorious students from economically backward families will benefit from the ‘Padikkam Padippikkam (Pa Pa) educational support programme jointly implemented by the Ernakulam district administration and Anbodu Kochi, a non-governmental organisation, in the academic year 2017-18.

Preliminary estimates by organisers showed that around 10,000 students would receive textbooks and notebooks under the initiative. A similar number of students had received textbooks and notebooks when the project was launched last year under the leadership of then District Collector M.G. Rajamanickam.

“We had also supported the admission of around 300 meritorious students from poor families to various institutions last year. Training for various courses was extended to more than 100 students,” said Bimal Vas, a volunteer of Anbodu Kochi, which is involved in charity and social work.

Professional courses

The major focus of the scheme is the financial support being offered to students who are keen on pursuing professional courses. “LLB entrance coaching was offered to aspirants last year. This year, we plan to pay the fee for coaching programmes for medicine and engineering entrance tests,” Mr. Vas said.

The district administration expects the support of various corporate firms, Non-Resident Keralites, and individuals for this year’s project. ‘Pa Pa’ will be limited to eligible students of government and aided schools and colleges.

The scheme will have three components. A donor can sponsor a student directly by bearing all his education expenses. Even an educational institution can sponsor students in a similar manner and admit them under a specific quota. The District Collector and the District Deputy Director of Education will open a joint account in a bank to receive contributions from donors, who do not want to get directly involved in the sponsorship scheme.