‘Missing’ British girl keeps police on their toes

It was a “friendly visit” that took the dimensions of a person gone missing case.

Officials at the Angamaly police station in Ernakulam had a tough time dealing with a 17-year-old British girl of Indian origin, who landed in police custody after reaching Kerala without informing her family. The police traced the girl from a hotel in Alappuzha the other day and she was sent back home on Thursday.

Official sources said the girl, daughter of a couple from Kidangoor near Angamaly, who are currently settled in the U.K., had reached Kerala a few days ago. “The girl was said to have left her home after she picked a quarrel with her mother. In the heat of the moment, she decided to leave the family and visit Kerala, where her parents originally belonged to’’, they said.

Following this, she contacted one of her Facebook chat friends in Kerala, who in turn, extended an invitation to her to visit “God’s Own Country”. Accordingly, the girl flew down here in the last week of November. At the airport, she was picked up by her friend, a 26-year-old native of Alappuzha, who accommodated her at a luxury hotel in Kochi.

Meanwhile, the girl’s grandparents in Angamaly approached the police with a complaint, as requested by her mother. Soon, the police swung into action and traced her mobile phone location to Alappuzha.

Upon finding the girl, the police subjected her to a medical examination which confirmed that she had not been sexually abused. Though they produced her before a magistrate in Aluva to facilitate her return, the girl insisted that she would not go back.

“We tried our maximum to convince her that it was a bad idea to live with a stranger in an unknown place, but she was unyielding. At one point, the girl even told us not to interfere in her life as she was mature enough as per the laws of her homeland to take decisions on her own’’, officials said.

Eventually, as she agreed to go back for the time being, the police breathed a collective sigh of relief. They soon contacted her father and arranged her return flight.