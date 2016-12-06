‘Mini Tamil Nadu’ mourns Jayalalithaa

more-in

‘Ammaa, engale vittupoyitiangle’, cried Kaliyamma inconsolably with her hands outstretched towards a garlanded photograph of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

She was not alone. The Tamils of Vathuruthy, known as ‘mini Tamil Nadu’ on the outskirts of the city, on Tuesday went into mourning, a day after the devastating news of their Chief Minister’s demise.

“Amma gave us everything. She was like God to us and will remain like that forever,” said Kaliyamma sitting amidst a group of disconsolate, chest-beating women. Fluttering in the gloomy atmosphere was a flag of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), albeit at half mast in reverence to the tallest leader of the party after M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).

And playing in the backdrop over a loudspeaker was the hit song Adho Andha Paravai Pola, pairing MGR and Jayalalithaa, from the movie Aayirathil Oruvan though the fast-paced number wasn’t exactly in tune with the sober mood.

Markendayan, a labourer and a native of Madurai, said ‘Amma’ always stood for the poor. “She gave us goats and cows to make a living, 35 kg of rice free a month, helped in the marriages of our daughters and the education of our children,” he said.

Azhakeshan and Thavumani, who settled down in Vathuruthy years ago, and 75 others are going to shave their heads to show their respect to ‘Amma’. “We are like her sons and it’s our duty to pay our homage to Amma,” said Nagarajan, a labourer.

A wailing Sarasu, who was hoping that her ‘Amma’ would come back to life, was heartbroken. “For women like us, she was a saviour. Amma gave us gold for our ‘thali’ (mangalsutra), free cycles to our children. We are now like orphans who have lost their mother,” she said.

The likes of Shankar, a migrant worker with a political bent of mind, were sceptical about future prospects of the AIADMK without the unmatched leadership skills of the ‘Thalaivi’. “I will continue to support new Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and the party. However, we have doubts about how things may shape up in the coming days in Tamil Nadu,” he said.