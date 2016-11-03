The YSR Congress Party has urged the Chief Electoral Officer to extend the deadline for enrolment of electors to the graduates constituencies in Andhra Pradesh by at least 15 days.

The YSRC expressed concern that not even 50 per cent of the voters would be able to enrol their names in the electors list by the November 5 deadline set by the election authority owing to the teething problems related to the online enrolment.

There was general complaint that the prospective electors were encountering several problems like server getting slow and many a times they were unable to log on as server was not found online.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer Bhanwarlal, YSRC general secretary and MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy said this could be because of the heavy online traffic wherein practically three to four enrolments could be done per hour from a system.

Accordingly, the election authority should intervene with immediate effect making the server available for enrolment all the time with required speed.