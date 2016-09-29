The body of a 26-year-old man was found on the railway track late on Tuesday night at Bharat Nagar, near the Sanathnagar railway station. K. Ramesh, the deceased, had been involved in a road accident under the Kukatpally police stations limits with his friend, who died on the spot, some hours before his body was found.

While it was reported initially that Ramesh had committed suicide due to guilt that he was responsible for his friend’s death, Govt. Railway Police (GRP) officials said that he had died in a train accident and ruled out suicide. “His body had multiple injuries when we found it. We found his cell phone beside him and took the sim card from it to contact his family, after which the body was sent to the Osmania General hospital’s mortuary for post-mortem,” said Mohd. Basheeruddin, head constable, GRP, Hyderabad.