A 22-year-old man from New Delhi was arrested for an alleged act of bestiality by the Mailardevpally police on Monday. Aslam Khan, who came to the city two days ago, reportedly had sex with a dog and killed it at Shastripuram on Monday. The incident took place in an open plot near the house of the complainant, said the police.

The incident came to light when complainant Mohd. Jahangir (55) sent his two sons to the open plot to check on the dog, said the police. The two boys, however, found the animal’s body and Aslam Khan there, who tried to flee from the place. They chased him and Aslam was later handed over to the police.

“The accused has been sent for medical examination and the dog’s body was sent for post-mortem to a veterinary hospital,” said Padmaja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad zone. She added that a case was registered under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and 377 (unnatural offences) and section 4 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Woman ends life

A 24-year-old woman committed suicide in her house at Raghavendra Colony under the Nacharam police station limits on Monday morning. The deceased, Rani, was reportedly disturbed after her father passed away some months ago and decided to end her life, said the police. The incident took place at about 11 a.m., and Rani hanged herself to death. A case was registered under section 174 of the CrPC based on a complaint lodged by her uncle, said an official.