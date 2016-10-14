Eminent scientist and former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) R.A.Mashelkar expressed optimism about the new swell and dynamism among the young in India and noted that their aspirations are changing dramatically.

Delivering a lecture at the Centre for Organisation Development after receiving the ‘V.Krishnamurthy Award for Excellence’ from the hands of former governor of Tamil Nadu K.Rosaiah here on Thursday, Dr.Mashelkar said the youth of the present day want to develop and nurture home-grown enterprises of world class, rather than search for jobs.

Referring to the ‘Start-up India’ project announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said finding jobs in global corporates was the dream of the bygone generation, and heading them is the reality of the present generation.

However, the youngsters of next generation aspire to create and nurture global corporations within India.

“I feel fantastic. I feel India is on the rise. I would like to negotiate with God and come back in 2050 just for one day to see how the country develops by then,” he quipped.

Dr.Rosaiah, in his address, said the country needs strong and effective institutions in various spheres to promote excellence, and congratulated the Centre for its endeavour in this direction.