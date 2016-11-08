Numerous instances of discrimination against Dalits and other underpriviledged communities come to fore during the ongoing State-wide tour

Seven kinds of problems faced by Dalits and other underprivileged communities in Telangana were identified during the ongoing ‘Mahajana Padayatra’ undertaken by CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhardram along with eight other senior party functionaries.

Notable among these is the encroachment of lands earmarked for graveyards for Dalits in almost all the villages. Secondly, the lands of underprivileged sections such as Dalits, tribals, and backward classes have been illegally encroached by persons belonging to the powerful sections, further, there were attempts to get it regularised, party’s State Committee member B.Venkat and State Secretariat member G.Nagaiah said at a press conference here on Monday. A copy of the party’s alternative development model for social justice was released on the occasion.

Among other issues were lack of employment for local youth in industries which came up within 50 to 60 kilometre of the state capital, removal of ration cards for eligible beneficiaries, absence of drought relief measures, and lack of dignity for people’s representatives from Dalit community.

No response

“Though we have been writing to the Chief Minister about all these issues, there has been no response,” Mr.Venkat said. These issues were taken up with the Revenue officials and collectors of the respective districts too, he said, and added that they would be brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary.

Copies of the draft development plan covering 38 aspects, will be shared with people throughout the tour, besides being distributed among intellectuals, political parties and other stakeholders for their opinions. The final manifesto will be modified accordingly and an action plan will be prepared for protracted struggle, probably leading to formation of a forum for joint action, he said.

So far, the Padayatra has covered 528 km across four districts. CPI (M) national general secretary Sitaram Yechury will be present during the march at Chegunta of Medak district on November 27, while polit bureau member B.V.Raghavulu will join the yatra at Amarachintha in Mahabubnagar on November 8. BC leader and MLA R.Krishnaiah and academic and activist G.Haragopal too are expected to take part in the tour.