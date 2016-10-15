Director of St. Gregorios Balagram at Yacharam in Ibrahimpatnam, Philip Ramban, is to be honoured at the valedictory of the Hyderabad Central Orthodox Convention.

Rev Philip Ramban is to honoured for ‘selfless dedicated service to the Church and society’ at the concluding function of the annual three-day convention that began on Friday at St. George Orthodox Church, Jeedimetla. The convention was inaugurated by Bishop Abraham Mar Seraphim of Bangalore diocese. The convention is held every year jointly by the four Orthodox churches in the twin cities.

Rev Philip Ramban is the founder-director of the 30-year-old Balagram which takes care of children of leprosy patients in this part of the country. He has been guiding the mission work of the Malankara Orthodox Church for more than 50 years in various capacities. He is also managing several other balagrams, balikagrams and old age homes for destitutes in various parts of the country like Pune, Kalahandi in Orissa, Itarsi and many other centres in Kerala.