A Division Bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising the Acting Chief Justice Sri Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U. Durga Prasada Rao on Friday said that it will hear arguments on Wednesday afternoon in the batch of Writ Petitions filed challenging the G.O.Ms.No.123 by the Telangana Government.

The Bench had already heard three senior counsel till now. G.O.Ms.No.123 permits the Government to purchase lands from farmers without bothering about rehabilitation or any compensation for the landless poor in the village.